RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$297.68 million for the quarter.

