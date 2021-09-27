CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 34,623 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,623 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $181.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.49. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.