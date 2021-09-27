CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $37.03 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $37,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

SLB stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.