CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 118,941 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 70.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,941 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $42,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,583,000 after purchasing an additional 459,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after purchasing an additional 419,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

