CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $28.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,253 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,942,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $50.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

