More Coin Price Reaches $0.0531 on Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $106,166.92 and approximately $103.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00055423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00127502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00043654 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.