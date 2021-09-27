Ispolink (ISP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.28 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $5.91 million and $3.28 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00055423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00127502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00043654 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,833,416 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

