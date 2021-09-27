TENT Market Capitalization Achieves $706,447.19 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. TENT has a market cap of $706,447.19 and $95,734.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.25 or 0.00255823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00119941 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00158617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000871 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002938 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

