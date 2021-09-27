Analysts Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $249.65

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,149,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,623,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Amgen by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Amgen by 94.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.07 and its 200-day moving average is $239.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

