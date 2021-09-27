REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $64.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

