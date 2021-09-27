Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,433 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 64.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $158.26 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

