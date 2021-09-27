Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 243,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $390.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.33 and a 200 day moving average of $369.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.