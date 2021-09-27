The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $221.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.00. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

