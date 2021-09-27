Ergoteles LLC Takes $5.67 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,095,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

