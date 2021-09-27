Jennison Associates LLC Has $82.42 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,036 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.27% of American Campus Communities worth $82,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:ACC opened at $49.81 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

