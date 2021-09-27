Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,826 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $347,692,000 after acquiring an additional 210,827 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,265 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,327,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.