Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after acquiring an additional 649,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after acquiring an additional 559,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $117,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $233.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

