The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,538,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,625 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $194,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $6,642,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,264,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

NYSE CIXX opened at $20.81 on Monday. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

