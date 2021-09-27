John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,218,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 58.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $251,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,709,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $35.23 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.