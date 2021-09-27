PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.05% of PerkinElmer worth $180,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $182.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.76 and a 1-year high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

