Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,148 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chevron were worth $228,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

