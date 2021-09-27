Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,133 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $351.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.99 and a twelve month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

