Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after buying an additional 205,533 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 73.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 147,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP opened at $65.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

