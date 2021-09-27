Quilter Plc Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,835,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,332 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,117,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,387,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUMN opened at $12.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

