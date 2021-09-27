Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after acquiring an additional 585,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Primo Water by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474,796 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $44,860,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

