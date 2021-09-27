Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,276,000 after acquiring an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

