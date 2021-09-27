Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 777.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 394,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $7,509,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,470,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,185,000 after buying an additional 62,881 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $101.50 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

