Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Village Farms International worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

VFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of VFF opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $725.58 million, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 3.66.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.