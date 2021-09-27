Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Shake Shack worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $6,319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHAK opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -145.76 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.94.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

