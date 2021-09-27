Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after buying an additional 876,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after buying an additional 619,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.06.

NYSE AVB opened at $226.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.08 and its 200 day moving average is $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

