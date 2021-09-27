VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) Announces $0.00 Final Dividend

VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0005 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64.
VIP Gloves Company Profile
