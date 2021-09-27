Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.447 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$41.81 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.95 and a 52-week high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 130.01 and a quick ratio of 110.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.61.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$19.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

