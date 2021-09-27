Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.447 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$41.81 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.95 and a 52-week high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 130.01 and a quick ratio of 110.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.61.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$19.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
