Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $53,661.09 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $739,651.64.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $107,458.98.

Natera stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.42 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Natera by 1,880.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Natera by 42.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Natera by 125.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 556,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Natera by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.