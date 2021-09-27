Name Change Token (NCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $66,966.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.53 million and $66,966.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043817 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,890,955 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.