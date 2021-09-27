Brokerages Set American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) PT at $125.40

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.40.

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. American Financial Group has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

