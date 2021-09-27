Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after buying an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $185.36 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.95 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

