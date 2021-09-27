Truegame Trading Down 31.7% Over Last Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $51,666.40 and approximately $2,566.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043817 BTC.

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

