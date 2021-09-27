Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. SPX reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth about $42,670,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 348,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SPX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07. SPX has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.