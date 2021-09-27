Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 28,469 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,469 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Nasdaq worth $49,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $196.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.29. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.81.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

