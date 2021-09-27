Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 752,011 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $56,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.