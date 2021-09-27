Ninety One UK Ltd Has $97.58 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,802 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Adient were worth $97,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $40.72 on Monday. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

