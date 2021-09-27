Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 267,210 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 267,210 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 2.58% of Itron worth $116,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC increased its position in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Itron by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Itron by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Itron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,013 shares of company stock worth $1,125,152 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $122.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.