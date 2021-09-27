Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,084,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,733 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $132,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 107,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

NEM stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.