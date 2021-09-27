Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 876 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

