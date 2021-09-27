Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $677,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2,184.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,704.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,603.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,501.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

