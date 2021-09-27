iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $102.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $102.23.

