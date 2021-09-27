Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $777,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 16.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 133,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 36.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 56,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.11 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

