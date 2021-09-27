Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 264,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $24.39.

