Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

