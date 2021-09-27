Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,800,000 after purchasing an additional 88,223 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

